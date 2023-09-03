Hartford police: Shooting victim in critical condition
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 11:47 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A shooting victim is in critical condition at Hartford Hospital Saturday night, according to police.
Officers responded to the hospital around 10:17 p.m. for the victim.
Police said the victim, who is a man in his twenties, was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle.
Hartford police said the location of the shooting has not been determined yet.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Hartford Police Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).
