Hartford police: Shooting victim in critical condition

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A shooting victim is in critical condition at Hartford Hospital Saturday night, according to police.

Officers responded to the hospital around 10:17 p.m. for the victim.

Police said the victim, who is a man in his twenties, was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle.

Hartford police said the location of the shooting has not been determined yet.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hartford Police Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).

