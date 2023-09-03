New Haven Police: 3 people shot in two separate incidents in the early morning hours

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - Three people were shot in the early morning hours in New Haven.

Police say two separate shootings took place between 1 a.m. and 5 a.m.

Three people were injured, with two in serious and critical condition.

The first shooting took place at 1:13 a.m. on Sherman Avenue, where officers were dispatched after receiving a report of a person shot.

Officers discovered two victims when they arrived, a female with a graze wound to her head, and a male with multiple gunshot wounds.

Both victims were transported to Yale-New Haven Hospital.

The female victims injury was considered non-life threatening while the male victim is in critical but stable condition.

Police say no witnesses have been located, but they will attempt to retrieve possible video footage from several surveillance cameras.

Three fired cartridge casings were also collected from the crime scene.

In a separate incident, at 4:40 a.m. on the 500 block of Ferry Street, a 911 caller reported hearing approximately five gunshots.

Police found a single fired cartridge casing on the sidewalk.

At 4:53 a.m., police responded to Yale-New Haven Hospital a man was found sitting inside a silver Honda Accord near the ambulance bay area.

He was suffering from a gunshot wound and was transported into the hospital for treatment.

Police say he is in serious but stable condition.

