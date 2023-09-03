Police investigate road rage incident that led to a shooting

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Newington police are investigating a road rage incident that led to a shooting on Cedar Street Saturday night.

Police say the shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. on Cedar Street near Old Farm drive.

According to their preliminary findings, police believe it began as a road rage incident between two drivers.

The occupant of a light gray, early model, Nissan Altima fired at least one shot at another vehicle.

Police say the shot struck the vehicle, but no injuries have been reported.

Newington police are asking anyone with information or surveillance video of this incident to contact them at (860) 666-8445.

