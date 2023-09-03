UConn Sports
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Police seek suspects involved in breaking into state police cruiser, crashing stolen vehicle

State police investigate stolen vehicle crash on I-84 in East Hartford
State police investigate stolen vehicle crash on I-84 in East Hartford(WFSB)
By Olivia Kalentek
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 8:35 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Conn. (WFSB) - State police are looking for multiple people who broke into a state police cruiser and stole a separate vehicle, crashing it near Exit 58.

State police say they received a report around 4:33 a.m. that a vehicle was stolen, and the people involved were connected to breaking into a state police cruiser.

The driver of the stolen vehicle crashed it near Exit 58 on I-84 and ran.

State police are actively searching the area.

“This is all the information we have at this time as the investigation is in its infancy stages,” said state police.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police boost patrols for potential takeover
Two towns warn of potential street takeovers
Jimmy Buffett performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, on Sunday, May 8, 2022,...
‘Margaritaville’ singer Jimmy Buffett, who turned beach-bum life into an empire, dies at 76
Plainville man shoots a dozen rounds in home, barricades himself inside
Police identify Plainville man who shot a dozen rounds in his home
Generic police lights
Driver dies after crashing into fence; car bursts into flames
Bristol police (file).
53-year-old man dies in Bristol motorcycle crash

Latest News

Technical Discussion: A Hot Stretch Ahead
Technical Discussion: A Hot Stretch Ahead
Families flock to state parks for Labor Day weekend
Families flock to state parks for Labor Day weekend
Hartford police cruiser
Hartford police: Shooting victim in critical condition
Pilot makes emergency landing in Burlington
Pilot makes emergency landing in Burlington