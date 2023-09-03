Police seek suspects involved in breaking into state police cruiser, crashing stolen vehicle

Conn. (WFSB) - State police are looking for multiple people who broke into a state police cruiser and stole a separate vehicle, crashing it near Exit 58.

State police say they received a report around 4:33 a.m. that a vehicle was stolen, and the people involved were connected to breaking into a state police cruiser.

The driver of the stolen vehicle crashed it near Exit 58 on I-84 and ran.

State police are actively searching the area.

“This is all the information we have at this time as the investigation is in its infancy stages,” said state police.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.