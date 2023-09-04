UConn Sports
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

2 dead, 3 injured in Alabama shooting; victims shot at again as they arrived at the hospital

By WBRC Staff and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 9:44 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) - Two women were shot and killed early Monday morning, WBRC reports.

Police said two women were shot and killed just after 2 a.m. on Monday. Three other people were injured.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office said the deceased victims were 24-years-old and 33-years-old. Their names have not been released.

Witnesses said the shooting first started outside of Aria Restaurant and Lounge located in the 900 Block of 5th Avenue North in Birmingham, Alabama.

When the victims arrived at UAB Hospital, the car they were in was shot at.

No arrests have been made.

Copyright 2023 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this June 9, 2015 file photo, Jimmy Buffett performs at the after party for the premiere of...
Jimmy Buffett died after a four-year fight with a rare form of skin cancer, his website says
State police investigate stolen vehicle crash on I-84 in East Hartford
Police seek suspects involved in breaking into state police cruiser, crashing stolen vehicle
Part of 84 Eastbound closed due to tanker rollover
Tanker goes up in flames after crash on I-84
Hartford police cruiser
Hartford police: Shooting victim in critical condition
Meteorologist Lorin Richardson updates the weather for Monday Sept. 4. Here's the 6 a.m....
Technical Discussion: Sizzling Heat For Several Days This Week

Latest News

Beginning to prepare for next year by knowing what to buy in September
Bristol police (file).
53-year-old man dead due to Bristol motorcycle crash is identified
Meteorologist Lorin Richardson updates the weather for Monday Sept. 4. Here's the 6 a.m....
Technical Discussion: Sizzling Heat For Several Days This Week
President Joe Biden speaks during a Labor Day event at the Sheet Metal Workers Local 19, in...
Biden celebrates unions and job creation during a Philadelphia Labor Day appearance
Runners
Runners get moving toward the finish line at the Faxon Law Road Race