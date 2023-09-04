UConn Sports
68-year-old woman drowns in pool

By Kristina Russo
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SHELTON, CT (WFSB) - Police responded to a medical call at a home on Huntington Street.

This incident occurred on Sunday September 3 at approximately 4:15 p.m.

A family member arrived home and found a woman unresponsive in the pool.

The victim was a family member visiting from outside the country.

The woman was transported to St. Vincent’s Hospital in Bridgeport.

Shortly after arriving to the hospital, the woman was announced deceased.

