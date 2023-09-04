Beginning to prepare for next year by knowing what to buy in September

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Labor Day also means it’s the first Monday of the month which means it’s time to check-in on the best deals in September.

The start of September certainly feels like the unofficial start of fall.

This means it’s time to pick your last tomatoes and start stocking up on gardening supplies for next year.

“They’re definitely going to be looking to get that out of the way to make room for fall and even holiday inventory coming in, so you can expect to find great savings anywhere from 50 to 75, even up to 90% off,” Bethany Hollars a Money Savings expert.

Bethany Hollars says it’s also time to start planning your holiday travel.

If you’re planning to fly, she says don’t wait until October.

Hollars said, “Flights are usually cheapest around 8 weeks before your departure date, so if you’re planning to travel for the holidays, especially for Thanksgiving, aim to book your flight around the last 2 weeks of September to increase your chances of saving the most.”

And if you need a new phone or laptop, September is often the best time of the year to buy an apple product.

That’s because it’s normally the month apple announces its new products so older models then go on sale.

“Apple is one of those brands that we rarely see have significant sales, so even if you can save 10 to 15%, for a brand like Apple, we consider that some great savings,” said Hollars.

If still in need for school supplies, Hollars says stores locally normally start discounting products the week kids go back to school in your neighborhood.

