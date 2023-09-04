Coventry bus driver strike to begin Tuesday

COVENTRY, CT (WFSB) - Bus drivers continue to fight for more money and benefits.

A strike began in Meriden last week. Now drivers in Coventry are going on strike Tuesday.

Parents are put in a tough spot.

They are rooting for the bus drivers; they believe they should be paid more. But there is pressure to find a way to get their kids to and from school.

Aubrey Hepner has two young kids. They usually take the bus.

Tuesday she’ll have to rush out of work to pick them up.

“I’m getting out of work going straight to school and I have to sit in two different lines because we have kids at two different schools,” said Hepner.

Many parents are scrambling, trying to make sure their kids have rides to and from school tomorrow.

The M and J buses will not be going anywhere. The drivers will be picketing before the sun comes up. They are represented by the Teamsters union.

“I feel for the bus drivers I think what they’re asking for is reasonable. I also think they have one of the harder jobs trying to drive be safe and listen to the kids. It’s challenging,” Hepner said.

Ali Blair has been the Coventry High School art teacher for 30 years.

She knows many of the drivers who are asking for the area standard: $32 an hour and 80-percent of their healthcare covered.

“They’re a great bunch of people hard working people. It’s a great town great community so I think we’re all rooting for them,” Blair said.

Coventry’s superintendent said a strike by the Teamsters imposes significant challenges on the entire Coventry school community, adding they will work with families to deal with the expected disruption.

“People are trying to carpool and what not,” said Hepner.

In Meriden drivers began striking Friday, looking for similar benefits and pay from New Britain Transportation.

It was a smooth school day, but parents will have to do it again Tuesday.

“Our parents stepped up. Our teachers stepped up. Our administrators stepped up. We need New Britain Transportation and the Teamsters to step up as well,” said Meriden Mayor Kevin Scarpati.

“I think we’re all trying to do our best and hopefully it all works out,” Hepner said.

Coventry drivers will get to the bus yard around 5 a.m. as the strike begins. They will be there all day.

Students who cannot get to school will not be penalized.

They will be given an excused absence. School will be open an hour earlier and later to help parents out.

