Gov. Lamont activates extreme hot weather protocol for CT

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Gov. Ned Lamont activated Connecticut’s extreme hot weather protocol as record-breaking heat is possible.

The protocol will be in effect from 12 p.m. Tuesday through 8 p.m. on Thursday, officials said.

Cooling centers will open for anyone who needs a place to go. Residents can find one by calling 211.

Officials reminded people to stay inside in air conditioning, wear light clothing, and drink more water.

