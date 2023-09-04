UConn Sports
Gov. Lamont activates extreme hot weather protocol for CT

Extreme hot weather protocols activated
By Evan Sobol
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Gov. Ned Lamont activated Connecticut’s extreme hot weather protocol as record-breaking heat is possible.

The protocol will be in effect from 12 p.m. Tuesday through 8 p.m. on Thursday, officials said.

Cooling centers will open for anyone who needs a place to go. Residents can find one by calling 211.

Officials reminded people to stay inside in air conditioning, wear light clothing, and drink more water.

You can watch Channel 3′s latest forecast here.

