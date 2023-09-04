UConn Sports
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

I-84 west closed in Farmington due to deadly motorcycle crash

The westbound side is closed between Exits 37 and 36, the DOT said.
The westbound side is closed between Exits 37 and 36, the DOT said.(Connecticut Department of Transportation)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 6:28 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) – Part of Interstate 84 is closed in Farmington Monday evening because of a motorcycle crash, according to the Department of Transportation.

State police said fatal injuries were reported.

The westbound side is closed between Exits 37 and 36, officials said.

It was reported at 6:09 p.m.

No further information was available.

Follow traffic updates here.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this June 9, 2015 file photo, Jimmy Buffett performs at the after party for the premiere of...
Jimmy Buffett died after a four-year fight with a rare form of skin cancer, his website says
Part of 84 Eastbound closed due to tanker rollover
Tanker goes up in flames after crash on I-84
State police investigate stolen vehicle crash on I-84 in East Hartford
Police seek suspects involved in breaking into state police cruiser, crashing stolen vehicle
Meteorologist Mike Slifer said temperatures will approach record levels on Tuesday.
Technical Discussion: Record warmth possible this week
FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2008 file photo, Singer Steve Harwell, of Smash Mouth, performs with...
Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell, known for the ubiquitous pop-rock hit ‘All Star,’ dies at 56

Latest News

heat wave hot temperatures generic
Gov. Lamont activates extreme hot weather protocol for CT
Meteorologist Mike Slifer said temperatures will approach record levels on Tuesday.
Technical Discussion: Record warmth possible this week
Extreme hot weather protocols activated
Extreme hot weather protocols activated
Enjoying Labor Day on the beach
Enjoying Labor Day on the beach