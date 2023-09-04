I-84 west closed in Farmington due to deadly motorcycle crash

FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) – Part of Interstate 84 is closed in Farmington Monday evening because of a motorcycle crash, according to the Department of Transportation.

State police said fatal injuries were reported.

The westbound side is closed between Exits 37 and 36, officials said.

It was reported at 6:09 p.m.

No further information was available.

