Part of 84 Eastbound closed due to tanker rollover
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 9:15 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
MANCHESTER, Conn. (WFSB) - Part of I-84 Eastbound is closed because of a tanker rollover.
The tanker is fully engulfed.
The rollover occurred between Exits 61 and 62, according to the CT Department of Transportation.
No injuries were reported, according to state police.
The highway is being shutdown at exit 59.
Police ask that motorists use an alternative route.
This story is breaking, stay with Channel 3 for updates.
