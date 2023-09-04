Pedestrian struck, seriously injured by vehicle in East Haven; driver detained

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - A pedestrian was seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle in East Haven on Sunday night.

First responders were called to Glenn Haven Road and Thornton Road around 9:34 p.m.

They arrived to find a person struck and pinned beneath a vehicle.

Medical personnel provided care for the victim on scene and they were transported to Yale New Haven Hospital; their status is unknown.

Police also confirmed that one person was detained after the crash.

The investigation is still developing and officials say they plan to provide more information as it becomes available.

This is a developing story.

