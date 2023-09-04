UConn Sports
Police provides the numbers for Labor Day 2023

Labor Day weekend traffic
Labor Day weekend traffic(WNEM)
By Kristina Russo
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 8:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - It’s a busy weekend ahead which means many are expected to travel this year for Labor Day creating that holiday rush.

Drivers should exercise more patience on the road while making their way to enjoy some of the final moments of summer vacation.

Connecticut State Police have provided Labor Day Weekend Enforcement Statistics.

The numbers are kept into count starting 12 a.m. Sept. 1 through 8 a.m. Sept. 4.

As of right now, there has been a total of 4,247 calls for service.

Police detailed violations including unsafe lane change, following too closely, speeding, DUI’s, crashes, etc.

  • Total violations: 565
  • Speeding: 538
  • Seatbelt: 5
  • DUI Arrests: 23
  • Motor Vehicle Accidents:
    • With Injury: 29
    • Deadly: 1

