Rt. 5 in Wethersfield reopens after motorcycle crash

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WFSB) - On Sunday night, a motorcycle crash closed Rt. 5 in Wethersfield.

Around 10:55 p.m., the Department of Transportation reported that Rt. 5 was closed northbound at Nott Street.

Traveling on Route 5 Northbound of the on ramp from Route 314, a driver identified as Taj Andre Beckford was in the left lane of two.

Beckford collided with Jordan Barnes who was in his car in the left lane due to a previous collision.

Beckford then separated from his care which then came to an uncontrolled rest in the left lane of Route 5 Northbound.

After being transported to the hospital, Beckford was pronounced dead.

Barnes’s car came to an uncontrolled final rest in the left lane of Route 5Northbound behind Beckers’s car.

Both cars were later towed from the scene.

Rt. 5 was fully reopened before dawn on Monday morning.

The case remains under investigation and anyone with information should contact police at 860-534-1098.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to Channel 3 for updates.

