UConn Sports
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Rt. 5 in Wethersfield reopens after motorcycle crash

Motorcycle crash
Motorcycle crash(MGN)
By Jay Kenney and Kristina Russo
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 6:49 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WFSB) - On Sunday night, a motorcycle crash closed Rt. 5 in Wethersfield.

Around 10:55 p.m., the Department of Transportation reported that Rt. 5 was closed northbound at Nott Street.

Traveling on Route 5 Northbound of the on ramp from Route 314, a driver identified as Taj Andre Beckford was in the left lane of two.

Beckford collided with Jordan Barnes who was in his car in the left lane due to a previous collision.

Beckford then separated from his care which then came to an uncontrolled rest in the left lane of Route 5 Northbound.

After being transported to the hospital, Beckford was pronounced dead.

Barnes’s car came to an uncontrolled final rest in the left lane of Route 5Northbound behind Beckers’s car.

Both cars were later towed from the scene.

Rt. 5 was fully reopened before dawn on Monday morning.

The case remains under investigation and anyone with information should contact police at 860-534-1098.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to Channel 3 for updates.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this June 9, 2015 file photo, Jimmy Buffett performs at the after party for the premiere of...
Jimmy Buffett died after a four-year fight with a rare form of skin cancer, his website says
State police investigate stolen vehicle crash on I-84 in East Hartford
Police seek suspects involved in breaking into state police cruiser, crashing stolen vehicle
Part of 84 Eastbound closed due to tanker rollover
Tanker goes up in flames after crash on I-84
Hartford police cruiser
Hartford police: Shooting victim in critical condition
Meteorologist Lorin Richardson updates the weather for Monday Sept. 4. Here's the 6 a.m....
Technical Discussion: Sizzling Heat For Several Days This Week

Latest News

Nicole and Lorin have the news and weather for the morning of Sept. 4.
Eyewitness News Monday morning
Part of 84 Eastbound closed due to tanker rollover
Tanker goes up in flames after crash on I-84
Meteorologist Lorin Richardson updates the weather for Monday Sept. 4. Here's the 6 a.m....
Technical Discussion: Sizzling Heat For Several Days This Week
3 people were hurt in a crash last night that has 2 lanes of I-84 Manchester shut down.
Fiery tanker truck rollover under investigation