Runners get moving toward the finish line at the Faxon Law Road Race

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Today may be known as “day off” for many workers but thousands of folks have made it a tradition to get moving on Labor Day!

Whether young or old, experienced or brand new to running, the 46th Faxon Law New Haven Road Race is offering a half marathon, 20k, 5k, relays and a kid’s race.

Josie Jayworth, president of the New Haven Road Runners a non-profit running club, said today the biggest challenge for runners will be the heat.

Jayworth said that the heat will present its obstacles, but hydrating is key to all races.

“Definitely just taking the water at the water stops early,” said Jayworth.

Jayworth said today is all about celebrating the Elm City and coming together for an inspiring event.

She mentioned that the best part is enjoying her hometown and appreciating the beauty of New Haven.

“This is my favorite race because I live in New Haven, and I love how it goes through all the different neighborhoods and you get to see a lot of the city,” said Jayworth.

