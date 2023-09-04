Traffic picks up ahead of Labor Day plans across the state

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - An early morning glimpse of Connecticut’s roadways showed a clean efficient commute; however, the Labor Day weekend was busy for state police.

Through Sunday, state police dealt with 529 accidents with one death and 29 injuries.

Three people were injured Sunday evening in Manchester when a gasoline tanker collided with a passenger vehicle.

The tanker rolled over and burst into flames. It took more than 12 hours to clean the scene.

Lanes reopened after the crash cleanup alleviating some of the heavy traffic for drivers.

Even on a holiday morning with most of the day and all the night, people feel a need to get an early start.

“I have a barbeque to go to later today, so I have my errands that I have to do. I have to get gas, and get my car washed,” said Spunky from Enfield.

Speed is of the essence at local gas stations with drivers wanting to get in and out to stay on time to reach their final destination.

Amir Awad from Tampa, FL said, “Because of the traffic and because of the travel, everyone is going back today and we have to be back at work early tomorrow so we have to leave early.”

Whether it’s time to move on from a wonderful family reunion, or just do some errands to prepare for the workweek that lies ahead, the traffic tips of the day deal with leaving as early as possible and providing you traveling party with the most comfortable and efficient ways home.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.