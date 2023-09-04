UConn Sports
UConn tops USA Today’s ‘Best Fans’ poll

By Jay Kenney
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 12:22 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
(WFSB) - According to a new survey, the top college for sports fans is located right here in Connecticut.

The 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards winners were recently announced by USA Today, and the University of Connecticut was named the best college for sports fans in America.

Other universities that placed in the top five include Florida State University, the University of Alabama, the University of Florida, and the University of Indiana.

USA Today provided the following prompt for readers to base their vote on: “For athletes and non-athletes alike, the college experience – with its mascots, marching bands, and longstanding traditions – often breeds lifelong loyalty in fans. These 20 American colleges and universities have been nominated by an expert panel for offering the best experience for sports fans. Which college do you think offers the best fan experience?”

Voting was permitted once per day until 12 p.m. on August 1st, 2023.

