Waterbury students earn college credit through Upward Bound program

Upward Bound summer program for Waterbury students
By Audrey Russo
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 7:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - To most kids, there’s no combination of words more dreaded than summer school.

But in Waterbury, students happily took classes over the summer and got a leg up on their studies all while making friends.

Add school to the equation of any student’s summer and you’re bound to get a dud of a reaction.

But students from each of Waterbury’s public high schools were bubbling with enthusiasm for science along with other subjects often ditched during warmer months.

The catalyst here is the Upward Bound program, a program from Naugatuck Valley Community College that gives students a peek into academic rigors of college and extra tutoring for the school year ahead.

For a lot of the kids: “They are gonna be the first ones in their family that want to attend college,” said science instructor Kelly Considine.

“It’s a four-week program,” Considine said. “They spent two days doing math and science and two days doing English and language arts.”

With the help of Naugatuck Valley Community College, the students in the Upward Bound program get the chance to go into their freshman year of college a little bit ahead of their peers.

“There is the option between their senior year and their freshman year for them to take a course here and earn credit even before the semester starts,” said Considine.

Wrap your head around a few weeks of extra school during the summer, and it’s easy to see your potential multiply.

“It gave me more options for colleges because it widened my horizon,” a student said. “Having new skills and knowledge is power.”

If the byproduct is having a little fun well that’s okay too.

“I just like knowing things,” said a student. “They really appreciate it they don’t just take it for granted.”

