1 dead, 2 hurt in separate overnight shootings

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Police responded to two shootings and a homicide, which occurred in different parts of the city overnight.

The first incident took place at approximately 9:29 pm on Woolsey Street, where NHPD officers were dispatched following reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a crime scene at the side entrance of a residence. Moments later, a gunshot victim was dropped off at Yale-New Haven Hospital on York Street.

The victim, who had been shot by a person of another vehicle, recounted a heated exchange that escalated into violence. The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives arrived at the scene to gather evidence, interview witnesses, and search for surveillance footage. A fired cartridge casing was located across the street from the residence.

Later at around 10:45 pm, while officers were at Yale-New Haven Hospital for an unrelated incident, a second gunshot victim walked into the facility.

The victim stated that he had been lured to the area of Chapel Street and Ella T. Grasso Boulevard by a person he had met online.

Once he arrived at the planned location, an unidentified male attempted to rob him, resulting in non-life-threatening injuries.

No additional information or evidence could be found at the location, and there were no witnesses or callers.

The victim’s vehicle was not located. Subsequently, a check with the Bridgeport Police Department revealed another shooting in their city at approximately 9:45 pm.

The connection between the two incidents remains unclear at this time.

On Tuesday, at approximately 1:35 am, NHPD received a ShotSpotter activation indicating five rounds fired on Winthrop Avenue.

Soon after, multiple 911 calls reported a person shot in the 400 block of Winthrop Avenue.

Responding officers discovered Leron Vaughn, 29, of New Haven, suffering from a gunshot wound behind a white Infinity.

Despite immediate medical attention, Vaughn succumbed to his injuries at Yale-New Haven Hospital.

Witnesses reported observing two suspicious individuals fleeing the scene, running northbound on Winthrop Avenue.

A K9 search was conducted, but police did not get much information to make any conclusions.

Detectives are currently exploring footage from nearby businesses that may have captured the incident.

Anyone with information should contact police at 203-946-6304 or the anonymous tip-line at 866-888-TIPS (8477).

