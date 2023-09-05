UConn Sports
Busy unofficial end to summer at Ocean Beach Park in New London

Pool closed at Ocean Beach Park
By Luke Hajdasz
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 8:15 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) - The unofficial end of summer was a busy one at Ocean Beach Park.

“This looks really good here today,” General Manager Dave Sugrue said. “This is the best Labor Day I’ve ever seen in all the years I’ve worked here.”

The park was missing one of its key attractions; but, that didn’t stop folks from enjoying the beautiful day.

“I did want to catch the pool,” Waterbury resident Gregson James said.

The pool was closed because of a lack of lifeguards.

“When it’s open, yeah, my son loves going in the pool,” Chardelie Gelin said.

Park leaders prioritized putting lifeguards in the chairs on the beach over the pool.

“We missed a couple days of the pool, it would have been nice to have it open today but we have the water slides open and the spray park for the little kids,” Sugrue said.

Nine lifeguards were on duty this Labor Day. In a perfect world, there would be about 15, according to Sugrue. Many of the lifeguards on staff are college-age and are back in the classroom, unable to work this holiday. Still, Ocean Beach is doing better than most during a nationwide lifeguard shortage.

“Most beaches don’t have the lifeguard coverage that we have today,” Sugrue said.

Carlos Leon visited Ocean Beach with his family from Boston.

“I kept hearing the whistle and they were taking care of everything,” Leon said. “They’re on top of all the little ones.”

This was one last hoorah of summer for the Leon family.

“The kids started school last week and (we are) focused on that now,” Leon said.

Avery James is from Waterbury. She’s in kindergarten and unbothered by the pool closure. She prefers the beach anyway.

“It’s water and I get to swim a lot and play in the sand,” Avery said.

Roughly 6,000 people were visiting Ocean Beach this Labor Day. That’s a strong end to the season.

“It’s been less busy this year,” Sugrue said. “We had a rough summer, June was pretty much a rainout and we lost July 4 and that weekend.”

Labor Day is the last day for concessions, the amusement rides and other extras at Ocean Beach. The boardwalk and beach will remain open but the little ones will have to wait until next season for the rides and mini golf to return.

“It’s not our first time here,” Gelin said. “We come all the time.”

