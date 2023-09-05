UConn Sports
Child struck by vehicle in Watertown

Watertown police. (file)
Watertown police. (file)(WFSB)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, CT (WFSB) – An 11-year-old girl was struck by a vehicle in Watertown Tuesday afternoon, according to police.

It happened in the area of Buckingham Street and Cummings Avenue around 3 p.m., police said.

The girl was dropped off by a school bus, said police.

“The bus departed the area and a short time later the girl attempted to cross Buckingham Street when she was struck by a vehicle,” Watertown police said.

Authorities said she was taken to the hospital with undetermined injuries.

Buckingham Street is closed from Booth Avenue to Carter Street.

Police said the vehicle involved stayed at the scene.

No further information was available.

Stay with Eyewitness News for updates.

