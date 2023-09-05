Children of fallen Bristol officer get special welcome on their first day of school

BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) – The children of a fallen Bristol police officer got a warm welcome for their first day of school on Tuesday.

Bristol police officers greeted Phoebe and Porter DeMonte for their first day, the department said. They are the children of Lt. Dustin DeMonte.

“It was a very special day for our law enforcement family and we wish them all the best this upcoming school year,” Bristol police said on social media.

Lt. DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy laid down their lives in Oct. 2022. Bristol police said they were ambushed by a man who shot and killed them.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.