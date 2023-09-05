UConn Sports
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Course sponsored by Yale New Haven Health helps students become EMTs

Course sponsored by Yale New Haven Health helps students become EMTs
By Matt McFarland
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A first of its kind course in the Elm City is helping teens and young adults beat the odds to become EMTs.

For the past 16 weeks, Andreanna Adkins and her classmates have been meeting 3 nights a week learning, studying, and getting hands on training to become Emergency Medical Technicians.

“It was very hard, but we managed to get through it and sweat, cry through all the hard parts, it was really meaningful,” said Adkins.

The course, sponsored and staffed by Yale New Haven Health’s Center for EMS, was the idea of New Haven Alder Honda Smith who says there aren’t many EMT’s coming from urban communities.

“It was basically slim to none, the percentage is probably about 6%,” said Adkins.

With the help of a state grant covering the cost, she was able to get this program up and running for these teens and young adults at the Shack.

The Shack is a community center in New Haven’s West Hills neighborhood.

Alder Honda Smith said, “to bring children through the community in which that they live in, going through rough times, struggle, this is a life changing experience for these children.”

CJ Lemonious is grateful for the opportunity that this course provides.

“I want to be a firefighter, so this is definitely a step, getting where I want to be,” said Lemonious.

It’s a class and an opportunity that can be challenging yet life changing.

“Especially for the black community, the next generation, getting something going for the community,” said Lemonious. “It’s good that you see people striving, having that fire to want to do something for themselves.”

If anything, all the students can agree that every moment was worth it.

“It was challenging, but the best part of me going through and finishing, actually achieving the goals and not giving up,” said Adkins.

The group will be recognized tonight at the Board of Alder meeting, when they graduate.

The next step is to take the state practical, along with a written test, that will qualify them to work as an EMT in 47 states.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A United Airlines plane is pushed from the gate at George Bush Intercontinental Airport,...
United Airlines says the outage that held up departing flights was not a cybersecurity issue
Part of 84 Eastbound closed due to tanker rollover
Tanker goes up in flames after crash on I-84 in Manchester
Police say 14-year-old Harris Wolobah died the same day he participated in the social media...
Teen dies hours after taking part in viral ‘One Chip Challenge,’ police say
Furong "Betty" Li
Police look for missing UConn student
Meteorologist Mike Slifer said the high heat and humidity will continue on Wednesday.
Technical Discussion: A FIRST ALERT for high heat and humidity; heat wave possible

Latest News

COVID cases ticking up as kids head back to school
COVID cases ticking up as kids head back to school
Child hit by car in Watertown
Child hit by car in Watertown
COVID cases ticking up as kids head back to school
COVID cases ticking up as kids head back to school
Some schools dismiss early because of the heat
Some schools dismiss early because of the heat