Course sponsored by Yale New Haven Health helps students become EMTs

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A first of its kind course in the Elm City is helping teens and young adults beat the odds to become EMTs.

For the past 16 weeks, Andreanna Adkins and her classmates have been meeting 3 nights a week learning, studying, and getting hands on training to become Emergency Medical Technicians.

“It was very hard, but we managed to get through it and sweat, cry through all the hard parts, it was really meaningful,” said Adkins.

The course, sponsored and staffed by Yale New Haven Health’s Center for EMS, was the idea of New Haven Alder Honda Smith who says there aren’t many EMT’s coming from urban communities.

“It was basically slim to none, the percentage is probably about 6%,” said Adkins.

With the help of a state grant covering the cost, she was able to get this program up and running for these teens and young adults at the Shack.

The Shack is a community center in New Haven’s West Hills neighborhood.

Alder Honda Smith said, “to bring children through the community in which that they live in, going through rough times, struggle, this is a life changing experience for these children.”

CJ Lemonious is grateful for the opportunity that this course provides.

“I want to be a firefighter, so this is definitely a step, getting where I want to be,” said Lemonious.

It’s a class and an opportunity that can be challenging yet life changing.

“Especially for the black community, the next generation, getting something going for the community,” said Lemonious. “It’s good that you see people striving, having that fire to want to do something for themselves.”

If anything, all the students can agree that every moment was worth it.

“It was challenging, but the best part of me going through and finishing, actually achieving the goals and not giving up,” said Adkins.

The group will be recognized tonight at the Board of Alder meeting, when they graduate.

The next step is to take the state practical, along with a written test, that will qualify them to work as an EMT in 47 states.

