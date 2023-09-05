COVID cases ticking up as kids head back to school

(WFSB) - COVID cases are ticking up.

Numbers are nowhere near where they were a few years ago, but there is some concern now that kids are back in school.

Across the country, COVID cases have been going up.

Hartford HealthCare doctors said cases things are pretty leveled right now.

But there are several measures you can take to stay safe, especially with kids back in school now.

“It’s nothing compared to previous years but we’ve certainly seen an increase in cases in hospitalizations,” said Dr. Ulysses Wu, the Chief Epidemiologist with Hartford HealthCare.

He said what we’re seeing in Connecticut right now is the tip of the iceberg because people are not testing for COVID as frequently.

“We do see that rates are probably up, we also know hospitalizations are up across the state. At Hartford HealthCare, we’ve been pretty level. We’ve plateaued off,” Wu said.

According to the CDC, COVID-related hospitalizations in the United States have been inching upward over the past few weeks, though still far below the peaks of previous years.

This comes as children are returning back to school.

“They’re going to be in closer quarters, they’re going to acquire some sort of illnesses whether its COVID or rhinovirus from other people and then the risk is they’re going to bring it home to other people who may not do as well with regards to that illness,” said Wu.

Districts are reminding families about their COVID-19 protocols.

Hartford Public Schools’ protocol is: “Students who test positive for COVID-19 must isolate at home for 5 days per CDC guidance. They can return to school on Day 6 if their symptoms are mostly resolved and are required to wear a mask while at school on Day 6 through Day 10.”

The CDC recommends that people who catch COVID-19 should isolate for at least five days, wear a mask until testing negative twice over a two-day period, and keep up to date with vaccinations.

“How bad it’s going to get, we don’t know. As you know this is a very unpredictable virus. It’s shown us that over the last three and a half years,” said SOT: Dr. Anthony Fauci, former Chief Medical Advisor to the President.

Heading into the fall season, doctors are advising eligible people to get the new COVID booster shot.

“Any vaccination is going to be helpful. It’s never going to 100% effective,” Wu said.

The new COVID booster shot is expected to be available mid-September.

