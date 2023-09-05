CT schools have difficult time cracking down on vaping

(WFSB) – Connecticut schools are having a tough time cracking down on vaping.

School officials called it an epidemic that continues to unfold across the state.

They reported that more than 5 million students in high school and middle school are doing it.

“I have seen kids vaping in the bathroom, standing right there where people can see,” said Lucas Weiner, a middle school student in Enfield.

School bathrooms have become the place for kids to vape.

“You can smell the vapes,” Weiner said. “The bathrooms sometimes will smell like strawberry or kiwi.”

“You can smell it everywhere you go,” confirmed Dylan Reno, a high school student. “[The] stairs. You can smell it in stairwells. [It’s] terrible. [The] bathrooms definitely.”

“It may be peer pressure, trying to look cool, but I don’t think anyone that young should be addicted to that,” said Chloe Clark, a middle school student.

However, children are addicted.

Talisha Jones, an intervention coordinator from Wallingford’s Youth and Social Services, said they are getting younger and younger. One child she treated was only 9 years old.

“There’s a lot of anxiety they are having now, [including] depression, things like that,” Jones said. “It’s a way to make them feel better.”

Vaping is illegal for those under the age of 21 and it’s certainly not allowed in schools.

“Not much that can be done,” said Officer Rick Gutska, Enfield police. “The [school resource officers] and security guards are doing what they can, [the] school is doing what it can.”

Gutska, who is also a school resource officer, said he knows all about vaping. He said it’s an everyday problem and the current laws are not effective.

He said unless officers actually see someone vaping, they can’t do anything, and possessing a vaping device is not going to get anyone in trouble.

Under state law, if someone under 16 does get caught vaping, parents are to be called. They then must meet with the juvenile review board. Those between 16 and 18 are subject to an infraction.

“Are the parents aware of this when it happens? Usually not,” Gutska said.

Childrens are using vapes to get a high as well, police said.

“How many kids are using these vapes for THC? I would say 50/50 now,” Gutska said.

Manufacturers of the vaping devices are coming up with crafty ways to hide them.

“They are all different shapes,” Gutska said. “Some look like a USB port.”

If children can hide their vapes, parents may not be aware of it.

“I think a lot of parents know, but they don’t have the courage to say it to their children because they don’t want to be the bad parent,” Weiner said.

“I think they know it’s going on but find it uncomfortable to talk about it with their kids,” said Wesley Gillette, a high school student.

Some schools said they were so frustrated with the vaping problem that they put special devices in school bathrooms to detect the odors and chemicals.

