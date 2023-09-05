Customers line up to try new restaurant in Waterbury

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - A scorching hot day couldn’t stop people from lining up in the sun to try a new Waterbury restaurant.

La Borichina features Puerto Rican-Chinese fusion cuisine.

It was recently featured in a TikTok video by a Connecticut restaurant reviewer and the clip has thousands of views.

You know the place is good when the line of customers shows up before the line of cooks can fire up the stove.

“We came yesterday and wait inside was two hours and they have a line,” said Marangelis Villegas of New Britain . “So we say we’re going to be here like an hour prior to their open.”

The minute the doors of La Borichina opened at 11, they pretty much stayed open.

“I was born in Puerto Rico but I’m Chinese,” said Patricia Lawli, owner La Borichina.

Lawli said she noticed there were no restaurants in the Brass City offering a unique mix of Chinese comfort classics prepared in a Puerto Rican style.

She and her family started with a food truck in 2020 and captured people’s attention.

“The lines were like a 5-6 hour wait,” Lawli said.

When this brick and mortar on Meriden Road opened last month, not only did the community remember the food, they each told about 99 of their friends.

“I have a lot of customers coming from New York, all over the state and even upstate, Philadelphia, Ohio Rhode Island,” said Lawli.

One of the biggest reviews came from the “TheDamTok,” a Connecticut based-food reviewer who visits hotspots across the state.

His recent video of the Waterbury restaurant has thousands of views.

On the menu, you’ll find everything from mofongo to lo mein.

The name itself is a fusion of the two cultures that make the restaurant unique.

“Puerto Ricans they identify themselves as Boricua so I use Bori and then China to identify that this is a Chinese restaurant,” said Lawli.

The lines out the door identify it as a success.

