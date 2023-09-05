UConn Sports
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Deputy pulls over speeding car, hugs driver after realizing he was going through a hard time

A deputy in Kansas stopped a driver for speeding but ended up giving the driver a hug instead of a ticket. (Source: Johnson County Sheriff's Office)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (Gray News) – A deputy in Kansas stopped a driver for speeding but ended up giving the driver a hug instead of a ticket.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that a deputy recently stopped the driver for speeding. The driver, however, was in tears, and explained to the deputy that he was going through some personal challenges.

Body-camera video from the deputy shows the driver saying, “Can I have a hug? I need a hug,” through tears.

The deputy agrees, and the driver steps out of the car to give the deputy a big hug.

“I promise you, it’s gonna get better,” the deputy tells the driver.

The sheriff’s office did not provide further details about the incident, but wrote alongside the video, “Sometimes all you need is a hug.”

“The men and women of the JCSO come in contact with people every day who are going through their own battles. We strive to be compassionate while serving our community. This is our pledge to you,” the sheriff’s office wrote.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A United Airlines plane is pushed from the gate at George Bush Intercontinental Airport,...
United Airlines says the outage that held up departing flights was not a cybersecurity issue
Part of 84 Eastbound closed due to tanker rollover
Tanker goes up in flames after crash on I-84 in Manchester
Police say 14-year-old Harris Wolobah died the same day he participated in the social media...
Teen dies hours after taking part in viral ‘One Chip Challenge,’ police say
Furong "Betty" Li
Police look for missing UConn student
Meteorologist Mike Slifer said the high heat and humidity will continue on Wednesday.
Technical Discussion: A FIRST ALERT for high heat and humidity; heat wave possible

Latest News

COVID cases ticking up as kids head back to school
COVID cases ticking up as kids head back to school
Course sponsored by Yale New Haven Health helps students become EMTs
Course sponsored by Yale New Haven Health helps students become EMTs
A firefighter in Virginia who was injured in a crash while responding to a fire seven weeks ago...
‘Incredible young lady’: Firefighter injured in crash while responding to fire dies weeks later
By midday Tuesday, all of the defendants filed paperwork pleading not guilty and waived their...
All 19 Trump codefendants plead not guilty
Texas state Attorney General Ken Paxton, left, talks with his attorneys before his impeachment...
Texas AG Ken Paxton pleads not guilty at impeachment trial then leaves as arguments get underway