Families flock to beaches for Labor Day weekend

(WFSB) - Beach goers are soaking up their final moments of summer, enjoying Connecticut’s state park beaches.

At Hammonnasset Beach State Park there are umbrellas for as far as you can see, but the kids have to go back to school and summer is coming to an end.

Monday is the last day lifeguards will be on duty at state parks.

It was a beautiful holiday weekend. Beaches are packed.

People are biking, fishing and even painting.

“It looks like everybody and their uncle are here from all over Connecticut and we’re just here for the sun and having a good time,” said Alan Hill of South Glastonbury.

For some, it’s the end of summer.

“I’m not really excited to start school but I’m glad to go back and see my friends and I’m excited to celebrate my last day here with my friends,” said Woynitu Ciccarealo of East Haddam.

For others that’s not the case.

“I’m retired so it’s not like back to work for me. It’s just another day,” Hill said.

DEEP recruited 90 lifeguards this summer, which staffed eight popular swimming area even during the lifeguard shortage.

After Labor Day there will no more lifeguards on duty.

“We do have lifeguards in three of our state parks today, this is the last day for lifeguards. Those three parks that are guarded are Hammonasset Beach, Rocky Neck and Sherwood Island. So our three largest shoreline parks,” said Mason Trumble, Deputy Commissioner of DEEP.

Some families have spent their summers at Hammonnasset for years.

“My grandparents had a trailer and we used to be here the whole summer,” said Brian Plecity.

As the season comes to an end, Plecity and his family have already marked their calendars for years to come.

“Yeah we’ll be back next year. Memorial Day, it’s already booked,” Plecity said. “We’re not going to stop the tradition.”

Water has been tested and all state swim areas are open.

The water quality sampling program also ends this weekend so with that and no lifeguards after Monday, DEEP advises you to swim at your own risk.

