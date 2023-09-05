Four hospitalized following boat crash in Old Saybrook

OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WFSB) - Four people were hospitalized following a boat crash in Old Saybrook on Labor Day.

A cigarette boat with four people crashed into a break wall just before 9:25 p.m., according to the Coast Guard.

Old Saybrook police and the Coast Guard were notified of the crash and are responding. The Old Saybrook Fire Department also responded to assist.

All four people were accounted for and transported to the hospital via EMS. There is no word on their conditions at this time.

