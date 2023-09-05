UConn Sports
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

GREAT KIDS: 6-year-old car enthusiast gives back on her birthday

GREAT KIDS: Child raises money through love of cars
By Wendell Edwards
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A 6-year-old girl who loves cars, used that passion to help others.

Ellie Lombardi held a car show for her birthday will proceeds going to charity. More than 2,200 dollars this year was raised for United Way of Southington.

This is Ellie’s third car show that served as her birthday party. Her parents said that she came up with the idea at the age of 2.

“We were like what do you want to do for your birthday because we ask her every year. And she was like a car show,” said Ellie’s dad Brandon Lombardi. “I was kind of like why not, I always wanted to have a car show.”

At Ellie’s third car show/birthday around 40 cars showed up. Admission that year was supplies donated to the Meriden Humane Society.

When Ellie turned 5, more cars showed, and she raised more than $1700.

This year was the largest turnout and the most money ever donated to charity.

Ellie’s mom, Ericka Lombardi, couldn’t be prouder of her daughter giving back to the community.

“She’s a very old soul. To give back and make people happy, that’s really the kind of girl she is,” said Ericka.

Even when Ellie’s playing with her car set, she wants to explain everything about them.

“You can change the tires in there, but this is where you put them up on the ramp,” said Ellie.

Ellie said that she wants to have another car show next year for her birthday and give proceeds to another charity.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A United Airlines plane is pushed from the gate at George Bush Intercontinental Airport,...
United Airlines says the outage that held up departing flights was not a cybersecurity issue
Part of 84 Eastbound closed due to tanker rollover
Tanker goes up in flames after crash on I-84 in Manchester
Police say 14-year-old Harris Wolobah died the same day he participated in the social media...
Teen dies hours after taking part in viral ‘One Chip Challenge,’ police say
Furong "Betty" Li
Police look for missing UConn student
Meteorologist Mike Slifer said the high heat and humidity will continue on Wednesday.
Technical Discussion: A FIRST ALERT for high heat and humidity; heat wave possible

Latest News

GREAT KIDS: Child raises money through love of cars
GREAT KIDS: Child raises money through love of cars
FAMILY FRIDAY: Labor Day weekend events
Family Friday: Labor Day weekend events
Great Kids: Teen theoretical physicist in the making is ahead of the curve
GREAT KIDS: Teen theoretical physicist in the making is ahead of the curve
Great Kids: Teen theoretical physicist in the making is ahead of the curve
Great Kids: Teen theoretical physicist in the making is ahead of the curve