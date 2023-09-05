GREAT KIDS: 6-year-old car enthusiast gives back on her birthday

SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A 6-year-old girl who loves cars, used that passion to help others.

Ellie Lombardi held a car show for her birthday will proceeds going to charity. More than 2,200 dollars this year was raised for United Way of Southington.

This is Ellie’s third car show that served as her birthday party. Her parents said that she came up with the idea at the age of 2.

“We were like what do you want to do for your birthday because we ask her every year. And she was like a car show,” said Ellie’s dad Brandon Lombardi. “I was kind of like why not, I always wanted to have a car show.”

At Ellie’s third car show/birthday around 40 cars showed up. Admission that year was supplies donated to the Meriden Humane Society.

When Ellie turned 5, more cars showed, and she raised more than $1700.

This year was the largest turnout and the most money ever donated to charity.

Ellie’s mom, Ericka Lombardi, couldn’t be prouder of her daughter giving back to the community.

“She’s a very old soul. To give back and make people happy, that’s really the kind of girl she is,” said Ericka.

Even when Ellie’s playing with her car set, she wants to explain everything about them.

“You can change the tires in there, but this is where you put them up on the ramp,” said Ellie.

Ellie said that she wants to have another car show next year for her birthday and give proceeds to another charity.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.