Hartford residents impacted by flood damage can now apply for compensation

Relief in sight for Hartford residents impacted by flooding
By Ayah Galal
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 8:09 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Some much-needed help is on the way for Hartford residents.

Those who live in the capital city and have suffered flood damage or sewage backflow issues can now apply for compensation.

The relief fund just rolled out a few days ago but activists have some concerns.

“We saw a lot of interest in the program on Friday. We did get some completed applications in that are being currently reviewed by the administrator,” said Sean Scanlon, State Comptroller.

Some relief is in sight for Hartford residents who have dealt with flooding related issues and damage in their homes or businesses.

These problems have plagued particularly the north end of the city for years.

“This is a public health issue that we’re dealing with right now,” said Cynthia Jennings, civil rights attorney.

On September 1, the state comptroller’s office launched the Hartford Flood Compensation Program and applications are now being accepted. The state has allocated a total of $5 million to the program.

Hartford residents and business owners who have dealt with flooding damage since 2021 can now apply for compensation.

“A lot of people are happy we got this program off the ground as quickly as we have,” Scanlon said.

Applicants must prove they are eligible and have an inspection done.

But some activists have expressed frustration over the fact that the program is open to all residents of the capital city.

Bridgitte Prince feels priority should be given to north end residents who have struggled for years.

“We’re definitely frustrated,” said Prince, an activist. “The whole crusade, the whole mission was about sewage overflow victims in the north end of Hartford.”

“We’re following the law. And the law says that all Hartford residents were eligible and that’s why the application is open to all Hartford residents. But I think certainly we do understand that north end has been bearing the brunt of this,” Scanlon said.

The NAACP sent a letter to Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin and the state comptroller urging the program to: “Not impose a requirement that residents must pay outstanding parking tickets, property taxes, or motor vehicle taxes in order to be eligible for the funds.”

“I’m confident that every single person who does have flood damage from these storms whether they live in the north end or south end, will get the compensation that they deserve and I think the program is off to a good start,” said Scanlon.

For more information on the Hartford Flood Compensation Fund, click HERE.

