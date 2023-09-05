I-Team Exclusive: Waterbury police department could soon face federal civil rights lawsuit

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - A Waterbury man is preparing to file a federal civil rights lawsuit against the Waterbury Police Department. His attorney claims the man was viciously assaulted inside the Waterbury jail.

The attorney, Pat Brown, has already obtained several bodycam videos of the incident. He shared them with the I-Team.

The incident happened on February 26th inside the Waterbury jail. Guadalupe had been arrested for criminal trespassing and interfering/resisting an officer related to an incident that happened December 29, 2022. The case report says Guadalupe refused to stop recording with his cell phone at the probation office which is against the rules. When asked to leave the property, the case report says Guadalupe refused to do so.

In the body camera video from February 26th, you can see three officers walking towards the cell of Elijah Guadalupe to put him in handcuffs. An incident report says they were putting him in handcuffs because he kept covering up his cell cameras which “are in place for the protection and safety of the inmates.”

Guadalupe admits he was covering up the camera.

“I knew if I covered up the camera they would be forced to come talk to me,” said Guadalupe.

Guadalupe says he wanted to talk to a supervisor about an incident that happened earlier in that day.

“I asked him if I could finally get my phone call, and it was more than like 24 hours at that point and I still hadn’t had a phone call,” said Guadalupe. “He tried telling me that I did get a phone call. I said, ‘Are you stupid? I didn’t get a phone call’ and then when he finally came over to my cell he said ‘call me stupid one more time’, so I looked at him funny and I said ‘stupid, stupid, stupid,’ and then that’s when he grabbed me and pulled me into the bars, and I started yelling for a supervisor.”

Guadalupe and his lawyer say they do not have any video of that incident, but there is video of when the officers come over to handcuff him when he kept covering up the camera.

When officers enter the cell, they ask Guadalupe to turn around. He backs away from the officers and starts holding onto the cell bars. As officers attempt to put him in handcuffs, Guadalupe ends up facedown on the ground. One of the body cameras falls off the officer and ends up showing only the ceiling. The other body camera only shows Guadalupe’s feet. Less than a minute after the officers first enter the cell, you hear Guadalupe yell, “You just punched me in the face.” An officer responds “You’re resisting.” Guadalupe claims he was punched in the face multiple times.

“I was in a lot of pain when it was happening, but then he punched me so many times, I literally could not feel my face at all,” said Guadalupe.

Guadalupe says he had a fractured nose and multiple teeth chipped.

At one point in the video, Guadalupe and an officer discuss a potential lawsuit and the fact that there is video.

Guadalupe is heard saying, “This is all on camera. I hope you know that.”

The officer responds, “We know that. We love that. We said please turn around. You said nope, you’re not taking me down. You’re not putting your cuffs on.”

Guadalupe responds, “That does not mean you can do this.”

The officer responds, “Absolutely we can. Unfortunately, it does.”

Brown disagrees.

“Even if you are not allowing someone to handcuff you, force has to reasonable under the circumstances,” said Brown. “You can see his injuries. They’re severe. I can’t imagine that there’s any justification for that amount of force.”

The Waterbury police department confirmed it had received the complaint. The public information officer said they could not comment further because of the pending litigation.

The I-Team showed the video and court records to police expert Chet Epperson. He is a former police chief who now travels the country teaching courses in use-of-force. Epperson is the president of Americans for Effective Law Enforcement.

Epperson says there is a lot you can’t see because of the angles of the body cameras, but from what he can see, there may have been a way to avoid this.

“There’s other means and mechanisms they could have, should have utilized to take this person into custody. Again, I can’t see everything, but seeing the headshots, if that’s what’s taking place, and the end result of his face being bloody. There’s just a lot of questions,” said Epperson.

Epperson also questions why they would not have given Guadalupe the phone call instead.

“If that’s going to calm him down, if that’s going to meet his needs, then we could have avoided this whole situation,” said Epperson.

The answers to those questions could now come out in federal court.

Brown has already filed a complaint with the Waterbury police department. He plans to file a federal civil rights lawsuit in the next couple of weeks.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.