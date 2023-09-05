UConn Sports
Man arrested for crimes against children charges for third time in 2 years

Anthony Lazzari was arrested for the third time in two years for charges related to crimes...
Anthony Lazzari was arrested for the third time in two years for charges related to crimes against children, Meriden police said.(Meriden police)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 2:08 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - For the third time in two years, a man was arrested by police for crimes against children, which included commercial sexual abuse of a minor.

Investigations into Anthony Lazzari date back to 2020, Meriden police said.

That’s when detectives said they began looking into a human trafficking complaint that consisted of multiple juvenile victims.

“A multi-year investigation was conducted that alleged Anthony Lazzari committed commercial sexual abuse of children and possession of child pornography,” police said in a news release.

In 2021, Lazzari was arrested for criminal attempt at promoting a minor in an obscene performance, commercial sexual abuse of a minor, promoting prostitution, and enticing a minor.

On Aug. 7, 2023, Lazzari was arrested by the Meriden police with help from Middletown police for possession of child pornography.

On Aug. 31, another arrest warrant was issued for Lazzari for the violations of commercial sexual abuse of a minor, patronizing prostitution, and fourth-degree sexual assault.

Lazzari was arrested on South Main Street in Middletown.

The case also highlighted the collaborative nature of investigations to include the staff at the Meriden Superior Court and the Judicial District of New Haven, Meriden police said.

Lazzari was held on a court set bond of $350,000 for the arrest on Aug. 31 and appeared at Meriden court on Sept. 1, 2023.

Police asked anyone with information to call Meriden detectives at 203-630-6294.

