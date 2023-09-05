UConn Sports
Man sets state record with barracuda catch

Jonathan Rogers caught a record-setting barracuda.
By Rob Polansky
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 9:36 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
NIANTIC, CT (WFSB) - A Connecticut fisherman caught a record-breaking predator just south of Montauk, NY.

Jonathan Rogers reeled in a 48 inch, 19 pound great barracuda, according to the Connecticut Fish and Wildlife division of the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.

The division called it a new state record for the exotic category and the first for the species.

It said barracudas can be quite large, but pose no threat to humans.

Adult great barracudas can get to be longer than 5 feet and weigh more than 100 pounds. They can also live about 14 years in the wild.

“Some of the teeth of the great barracuda point backwards to prevent slippery fish from escaping once seized,” state wildlife officials said. “Barracudas hunt more by sight than smell. Barracudas are attracted to shiny objects, like the silvery fish they prey on.”

Saltwater records and trophy fish may be caught outside of Connecticut, but only qualify if the vessel’s home port is in Connecticut, the division said. Rogers’ home port was in Niantic.

Connecticut’s angler recognition program recognizes first catches, lifetime personal bests, trophy fish, and state records.

More information can be found here.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

