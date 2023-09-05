Missing UConn student found safe, police say

STORRS, Conn. (WFSB) - A UConn student who went missing earlier this week was found safe, according to police.

Officials said 19-year-old Furong “Betty” Li was located off-campus. Contact was made with her.

The investigation is still open, UConn police said.

“UConn Police would like to thank the external agencies providing assistance in this case, including the FBI. As previously noted, there is no danger to the UConn community in connection to this matter,” officials said.

Li went missing on September 3.

They said she was last seen leaving the area of Whitney Hall.

This is a breaking update. Previous coverage below:

“UConn is trying to determine her location and circumstances, including the possibility that she left campus voluntarily. We encourage her or others who encounter her to contact UConn police so they can confirm her well-being,” said Stephanie Reitz, a spokesperson for UConn.

Reitz said police were handing out flyers to students.

The FBI is involved in the search for Li, according to FBI spokesperson Charles Grady.

Grady confirmed the FBI is aware of Li’s disappearance and is offering assistance and support to the UConn Police Department.

UConn police remains the lead on the investigation.

“Campus is a really closely knit community so it’s really troubling to hear,” said Zachary Placzek, UConn junior. “I saw it pop up on numerous platforms. I saw it pop up on Instagram, YikYak. I heard it word of mouth too from some of my friends.”

Officers have gone door to door in the dorms, hoping to get a lead.

Bryce Edwards had a visit from UConn police on Sunday.

“The police showed up to my door Sunday night. He had a flyer that was a missing persons report. He asked if I had seen the woman, I said no, and he asked if I could put the picture in the GroupMe for our floor to spread the word,” Edwards said.

Edwards lives in Whitney, the same place Li was last seen leaving.

Police said it’s a possibility she left voluntarily.

Regardless, it’s been days and police want to know she’s ok.

“People I’ve talked to are definitely worried and they are looking out for any clues they may have,” said Edwards.

According to her LinkedIn, Li is an international student from China.

She attended high school in Massachusetts and is in her second year at UConn studying education.

Students now want peace of mind that Li makes it back to campus safely.

“I just feel really bad for her family back home,” Placzek said.

“Hoping for a safe return and praying for her family,” said Edwards.

If you have any information, contact Officer Getz at (860) 486-4801.

UConn police are looking for a student who went missing on September 3.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.