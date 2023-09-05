UConn Sports
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Nurse accused of driving intoxicated on pain medication taken from nursing home

Abigail Hall, 50, was arrested after police say she left work intoxicated.
Abigail Hall, 50, was arrested after police say she left work intoxicated.(Shelby County Detention Center)
By WKYT News Staff, Jessica Umbro and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 8:44 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCEBURG, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - A nurse is facing several charges after police said she stole morphine from a nursing home.

According to her arrest citation, 50-year-old Abigail Hall, a registered nurse at Heritage Hall Rehab & Wellness Center in Anderson County, was arrested on Aug. 27 after being pulled over and failing a field sobriety test.

The citation stated Lawrenceburg Police were called the facility to respond to reports of a worker leaving intoxicated.

According to her arrest citation, another nurse at Heritage Hall saw Hall enter a bathroom on the property and leave behind the top of a morphine bottle. When the facility took inventory of their medication, they found 30 ml of morphine to be missing. The nurse said Hall signed out morphine for three patients during her shift.

Lawrenceburg Police said officers found seven syringes full of a blue liquid in Hall’s backpack. It was determined to be morphine.

Hall admitted to police that she had been stealing patients’ pain medicine and swapping it with a mixture of water and blue food coloring since January.

Hall is currently booked in the Shelby County Detention Center and is facing several charges, including wanton endangerment, possession of a controlled substance, and tampering with physical evidence.

Copyright 2023 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Part of 84 Eastbound closed due to tanker rollover
Tanker goes up in flames after crash on I-84 in Manchester
FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2008 file photo, Singer Steve Harwell, of Smash Mouth, performs with...
Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell, known for the ubiquitous pop-rock hit ‘All Star,’ dies at 56
"Betty" Li Furong
Police look for missing UConn student
Tuesday high temps - WFSB
Technical Discussion: Record warmth possible this week
Customers line up to try new restaurant in Waterbury
Customers line up to try new restaurant in Waterbury

Latest News

Vernon police said they're looking for a pickup truck, the occupants of which are believed to...
Vernon mill fire deemed suspicious; vehicle sought
The U.S. Capitol is seen, Wednesday, Aug 30, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)
Prosecutors in all 50 states urge Congress to strengthen tools to fight AI child sexual abuse images
Vernon police said they're looking for a pickup truck, the occupants of which are believed to...
Vernon police seek truck believed to be involved in Dec. mill fire
FILE - Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton makes a statement at his office, May 26, 2023, in...
Texas AG Ken Paxton arrives for start of impeachment trial on charges of corruption and bribery
The announcement said Saudi Arabia still will monitor the market and could take further action...
Saudi Arabia says it will extend production cut of 1 million barrels of oil a day through end of year