Police look for missing UConn student

STORRS, Conn. (WFSB) - UConn police are looking for a student who went missing on September 3.

Police are looking for 19-year-old “Betty” Li Furong.

They say she was last seen leaving the area of Whitney Hall.

“UConn is trying to determine her location and circumstances, including the possibility that she left campus voluntarily. We encourage her or others who encounter her to contact UConn police so they can confirm her well-being,” said Stephanie Reitz, a spokesperson for UConn.

Reitz says police were handing out flyers to students.

If you have any information, contact Officer Getz at (860) 486-4801.

