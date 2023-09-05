Some schools dismiss early due to the heat

THOMASTON, CT (WFSB) - The blazing temperatures are cutting into the back-to-school routine in Thomaston.

The district dismissed their students early today due to the heat.

The kids are crestfallen that they have to go home on this sunny day.

In all seriousness, the goal is to keep kids safe when the mercury rises this much.

Parents said they were not surprised to get the news this morning because the buildings are not all air conditioned.

The student body was dismissed at 11:25 a.m.

Parents picked up their kids saying the communication from the district was prompt.

This isn’t the only district making changes to their day due to heat.

There will be more tonight on the accommodations the Plymouth school district is making to ensure kids stay out of the heat during the hottest part of the day.

