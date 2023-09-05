UConn Sports
Students head back to school in Derby

By Marcy Jones
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 6:04 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
DERBY, CT (WFSB) - Students in the Derby headed back to class on Tuesday morning.

The Red Raiders embarked on a brand new academic year.

Principal Jen Olsen said she had a few things she wanted students to know before they headed to class.

Students can expect an extended advisory period this week. The goal was to give students extra time to work out scheduling issues or correct paperwork.

Like many other schools across the state, Derby High School has emphasized attendance and being on time.

Officials said students should be ready to learn and arrive at school ready to go at 7:30 a.m.

Derby High School offers a complimentary breakfast and lunch to all students.

Staffers also encouraged students and families to familiarize themselves with the Power School App, which provides access to schedules, assignments, grades, and notifications.

The app had a brief technical glitch this weekend; however, officials said it was back up and running.

