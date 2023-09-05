UConn football making strides despite opening loss

STORRS, CT WFSB) – UConn football head coach Jim Mora said his team was a couple of plays from an upset win at home last Thursday night against NC State.

“We’re a much better football team than we were a year ago at this time, I hope people recognize that,” Mora said.

Mora acknowledged that there was a chance to send a message to the UConn fan base that this football program is making big strides.

“The crowd was outstanding, our student section, first and foremost, they had to open up extra sections. If we can keep encouraging them to be there, we felt that, to look in the stands and see it fairly full, lots of people on the concourse, it would’ve looked even better. That energy always helps us,” said Mora.

“It was awesome, best crowd since Michigan 2013, being out there, looking around to see they whole think packed up, it gets you excited to perform to the best of your ability,” said Noah Plack, UConn linebacker.

That energy that the crowd sends to the team, it also works in reverse. The crowd fed off the players, and we saw that during the first drive of the game when UConn went right down the field and scored.

“I feel like that happened, where we let them down, we always talk about this, on defense we gotta back up our offense, they go down and score, we gotta get a stop, we have momentum, we have our fans all excited, nothing is worse than a quarterback scrambling for a first down. Its deflating on defense and its deflating to our fans,” Mora said.

The Huskies will be on their own this Saturday, no big home crowd to cheer them on.

They play their first road game at Georgia State, who beat Rhode Island last week 42-35.

Kickoff is at 7 p.m.

