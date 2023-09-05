Vernon mill fire deemed suspicious; vehicle sought

VERNON, CT (WFSB) - A former textile mill fire that happened in Vernon in Dec. 2022 has been determined to be suspicious, according to police.

The fire broke out at the old mill on Brooklyn Street on Dec. 12 just before 2 a.m.

Police sought the public’s help to identify a vehicle that was believed to be involved.

They said the pickup truck’s driver stopped at the address for the mill. People who were inside got out and entered the building minutes before the fire started.

A reward was also available for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

Anyone with information was asked to call Vernon detectives at 860-872-9126 extension 3764.

The Connecticut Arson Tip Line can also be reached at 1-800-84ARSON.

