An Eversource Hartford Marathon deadline is approaching

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Eversource Hartford Marathon runners looking to avoid the lines at the XL Center in Hartford have until the weekend to have their packets mailed to them.

The deadline for the race’s “mail my packet” offer is Sunday, Sept. 10.

The cost is $20 per packet.

Race organizers said there will be no race day packet pickup.

Runners who don’t opt to have their packets mailed will have to pick them up during the race’s expo at the XL Center on Oct. 12 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Oct. 13. from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The registration deadline to guarantee a shirt size is Sept. 19.

The last day to register for any of the event’s races is Oct. 13 at 5 p.m. There is no race day registration.

Information about registration can be found on the Hartford Marathon Foundation’s website here.

Race day is Oct. 14.

The Eversource Hartford Marathon offers a full 26.2 mile marathon, a 26.2 mile team relay, a 13.1 mile half marathon, and a 5K race.

