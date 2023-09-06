UConn Sports
Coventry bus driver strike continues

Coventry bus driver strike continues
By Dylan Fearon
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 6:31 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
COVENTRY, CT (WFSB) - Coventry bus drivers are still on strike.

They said they haven’t heard from the bus company.

At pick up Wednesday, drivers were handing out fliers to parents.

They read “‘MISSING’ has M and J bus abandoned Coventry?”

Drivers made a plea to parents, trying to put more pressure on the bus company and board of education.

“It’s just a messy situation for them. I feel bad,” said Ginni Gonyen of Coventry.

Parents are mostly supportive, but they are still frustrated.

“I’m leaving work early every day to be here I’ve been leaving at 1 every day losing money to be here,” said Brelynn O’Donnell of Coventry.

Drivers dished out fliers at dismissal and picketed for two hours Wednesday afternoon.

The flyers claim M and J Bus is nowhere to be found.

“They deserve to be heard and have their opinion put out and I don’t think they’re getting it and that’s sad,” Gonyen said.

Drivers are demanding a $3 to $4 an hour pay increase, 80-percent of their healthcare covered, and 401k contributions.

One driver said she wouldn’t be surprised if the strike lasts all week.

The Teamsters union is not talking to the press Wednesday night.

“Look how hot it is the kids are suffering parents have to leave work early and all because of a bus strike,” a parent said.

Eyewitness News also reached out to M and J Bus and has not heard from the company.

The drivers will be back in the morning.

