UConn Sports
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Farmers impacted by heavy rains and flooding can apply for assistance

CT farms impacted by heavy rains and flooding
CT farms impacted by heavy rains and flooding
By Evan Sobol
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WFSB) – Connecticut farmers who were impacted by heavy rains and flooding can apply for federal assistance, Gov. Ned Lamont announced.

The state has been approved for a federal disaster declaration because of heavy rainfall that happened in early July, officials said.

Heavy rains caused significant damage to farms and crops around the state, said officials.

“This declaration means that farmers in all eight of Connecticut’s counties can apply for federal disaster assistance from the Farm Service Agency, such as emergency loans, to cover production losses they experienced as a result of the severe weather event, provided that certain eligibility requirements are met,” Lamont’s office said.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture notified Lamont of the declaration on Wednesday.

Officials said farmers will have eight months to apply for emergency loans.

Farmers who want to apply for assistance are asked to contact their local Farm Service Agency. More info can be found HERE.

“This has been a tough year for Connecticut’s farmers with severe weather events causing significant crop damage and resulting in production losses that are financially impacting these small, locally owned businesses,” said Lamont.

Connecticut Agriculture Commissioner Bryan Hurlburt said farmers interested in one-on-one consultative services can contact the Connecticut Department of Agriculture at 860-713-2500 or agr.disaster@ct.gov.

More resources can be found at portal.ct.gov/disaster.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A United Airlines plane is pushed from the gate at George Bush Intercontinental Airport,...
United Airlines says the outage that held up departing flights was not a cybersecurity issue
Police say 14-year-old Harris Wolobah died the same day he participated in the social media...
Teen dies hours after taking part in viral ‘One Chip Challenge,’ police say
Furong "Betty" Li
Search for missing UConn student continues
Here is the list of closings.
School districts announce early dismissals
Four hospitalized following boat crash in Old Saybrook
Four hospitalized following boat crash in Old Saybrook

Latest News

Meteorologist Mike Slifer said near record warmth is expected again on Thursday.
Technical Discussion: A FIRST ALERT for high heat and humidity; heat wave expected
Mom of three runs 5K to make change for herself and kids
Mom of three runs 5K to make change for herself and kids
Mother fights for bus stop change, argues walk to it is dangerous
Coventry bus driver strike continues
Coventry bus driver strike continues