Farmers impacted by heavy rains and flooding can apply for assistance

(WFSB) – Connecticut farmers who were impacted by heavy rains and flooding can apply for federal assistance, Gov. Ned Lamont announced.

The state has been approved for a federal disaster declaration because of heavy rainfall that happened in early July, officials said.

Heavy rains caused significant damage to farms and crops around the state, said officials.

“This declaration means that farmers in all eight of Connecticut’s counties can apply for federal disaster assistance from the Farm Service Agency, such as emergency loans, to cover production losses they experienced as a result of the severe weather event, provided that certain eligibility requirements are met,” Lamont’s office said.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture notified Lamont of the declaration on Wednesday.

Officials said farmers will have eight months to apply for emergency loans.

Farmers who want to apply for assistance are asked to contact their local Farm Service Agency. More info can be found HERE.

“This has been a tough year for Connecticut’s farmers with severe weather events causing significant crop damage and resulting in production losses that are financially impacting these small, locally owned businesses,” said Lamont.

Connecticut Agriculture Commissioner Bryan Hurlburt said farmers interested in one-on-one consultative services can contact the Connecticut Department of Agriculture at 860-713-2500 or agr.disaster@ct.gov.

More resources can be found at portal.ct.gov/disaster.

