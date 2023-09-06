UConn Sports
FDA advises restaurants and retailers not to serve or sell oysters from area in Groton

Storyblocks - Oysters
Storyblocks - Oysters(KY3)
By Kristina Russo
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 11:41 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
GROTON, CT (WFSB) - The FDA made a release alerting restaurant and food retailers 5 states to not serve or sell oysters from an approved area in Groton, CT.

This advisory applies to those in CT, MA, NY, PA, and VA ) that have recently purchased raw oysters in Groton harvested from 8/28/2023 through 8/30/2023.

According to the FDA, a sample results showed potential contamination. These oyster were distributed to the 5 states listed above but may have been distributed further.

Contaminated oysters can cause illness, especially if eaten raw, particularly in people with compromised immune systems.

Food contaminated with pathogens may look, smell, and taste normal.

Consumers of these products may be experiencing food poisoning symptoms such as stomach pain or cramps, nausea, vomiting, or fever.

People can get sick with food poisoning after ingesting certain pathogens, like Salmonella or E. coli.

Symptoms may vary, depending on the pathogen and can range from mild to serious.

Symptoms may start within a few hours or may take a few days and can last for a few hours or several days.

Anyone experiencing symptoms as a result of this incident should contact their healthcare provider and report their symptoms to their local Health Department.

All impacted commercial harvesters agreed to voluntarily recall product harvested in Groton Approved area from 8/28/2030 through 8/30/2023.

The affected area will remain closed until the source of contamination is identified and corrected.

The CT Department of Agriculture has collected acceptable sample results to reopen the area.

The FDA is awaiting further information on distribution of the oysters and will continue to monitor the investigation and provide assistance to state authorities as needed.

