I-84 east in Plainville congested following tractor trailer fire
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 10:34 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
PLAINVILLE, CT (WFSB) - Interstate 84 eastbound in Plainville was closed on Wednesday morning because of a tractor trailer fire.
Once lane has since reopened.
The state Department of Transportation said the crash happened between exits 32 an 33.
It was first reported around 10:15 a.m.
A backup of nearly 3 miles was reported around 10:40 a.m.
There’s no word on injuries or a cause.
For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 First Alert traffic map here.
