I-84 east in Plainville congested following tractor trailer fire

PLAINVILLE, CT (WFSB) - Interstate 84 eastbound in Plainville was closed on Wednesday morning because of a tractor trailer fire.

Once lane has since reopened.

The state Department of Transportation said the crash happened between exits 32 an 33.

It was first reported around 10:15 a.m.

A backup of nearly 3 miles was reported around 10:40 a.m.

There’s no word on injuries or a cause.

