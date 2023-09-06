UConn Sports
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

I-84 east in Plainville congested following tractor trailer fire

A tractor trailer was involved in an incident.
A tractor trailer was involved in an incident.(MGN)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 10:34 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLAINVILLE, CT (WFSB) - Interstate 84 eastbound in Plainville was closed on Wednesday morning because of a tractor trailer fire.

Once lane has since reopened.

The state Department of Transportation said the crash happened between exits 32 an 33.

It was first reported around 10:15 a.m.

A backup of nearly 3 miles was reported around 10:40 a.m.

There’s no word on injuries or a cause.

For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 First Alert traffic map here.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A United Airlines plane is pushed from the gate at George Bush Intercontinental Airport,...
United Airlines says the outage that held up departing flights was not a cybersecurity issue
Police say 14-year-old Harris Wolobah died the same day he participated in the social media...
Teen dies hours after taking part in viral ‘One Chip Challenge,’ police say
Furong "Betty" Li
Police look for missing UConn student
Four hospitalized following boat crash in Old Saybrook
Four hospitalized following boat crash in Old Saybrook
Customers line up to try new restaurant in Waterbury
Customers line up to try new restaurant in Waterbury

Latest News

East Lyme blasting - WFSB - DOT
Blasting intermittently closes I-95 in East Lyme
The westbound side is closed between Exits 37 and 36, the DOT said.
Deadly motorcycle crash closes I-84 west in Farmington
Motorcycle crash
Motorcycle crash closes Route 6 in Watertown
Traffic for UConn game vs NC State
Traffic for UConn game vs NC State