Manchester students, teachers return to eco-friendly classrooms

By Olivia Schueller
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 6:07 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - Manchester Public Schools have made improvements both inside and outside of the classroom.

The district’s first day was Wednesday.

Bowers Elementary School is fit for the 21st century with improvements such as solar panels and geothermal walls. The updates were installed during a year-long renovation.

The building will only create as much energy as it consumes.

Buckley Elementary School underwent similar renovations this last fall, the first of its kind in the state.

Keeney Elementary School will be the next school to begin eco-friendly construction.

During the new academic year, officials will make further efforts to eliminate chronic absenteeism.

Last year, there was improvement, but the school district is not where it wants to be.

It would like to improve the amount of students who missed class. Last year, the number was at least 10 percent.

If students are going to be out of class, their handbook asked that parents call before or after school hours.

A guardian must also supply a note that includes their child’s name, teacher, and reason for absence.

A link to the Manchester Public Schools 2023-23′ Student Handbook can be found here.

