Mom of three runs 5K to make change for herself and kids

WATERFORD, CT (WFSB) - WFSB is a proud sponsor of the Eversource Hartford Marathon, and it’s just over a month away from the big day.

Erin McDonald from Waterford will be running the 5K, and she talked about how a simple walk lead her to lose over 100 pounds and counting.

“Always kind of struggled with my weight, always over weight,” said McDonald.

Nothing worked for Waterford preschool teacher Erin McDonald until something clicked 9 months ago.

McDonald said, “one day in January, December to January timeframe, I woke up and said I was done.”

She said that one walk in the fresh air changed her life.

“I love my husband but he was driving me nuts one day. I went out for a walk, and I felt great afterwards,” said McDonald. “I was gone for 45 minutes, peaceful, by myself, cleared my brain.”

That walk was exactly what she needed to kickstart her fitness journey.

An everyday walk quickly turned into runs paired with eating healthy; she’s now down over 120 lbs.

“I’m looking for the 3x, 4x clothes when in reality I’m in a large now,” said McDonald.

Despite her kids’ busy schedule, the mom of 3 prioritized taking time for herself which she said made her an overall better mom.

McDonald said, “I have more energy now, I can be active with my kids more, having a 3-year-old that wants to run around all the time now, I can run around and I’m not out of breath.”

Feeling like a new person, her health conditions are now gone.

“I was on high blood pressure medicine at one point because my blood pressure was dangerously high. I’m now no longer on that which is amazing,” said McDonald. “Type 2 diabetes I had. I am no longer a Type 2 diabetic.”

McDonald only started running 5K’s in March.

McDonald said, “I said I’m just going to do it and as long as I cross the finish line, I’m good. And I did!”

Now she runs one at least once a month and come October she’ll be running the Hartford 5K.

“I’m feeling good. Never ran in Hartford so it’s a new area. It’ll be great,” said McDonald.

“Take time for yourself. Anybody take time for yourself if you are ready to get healthy and want to start, a walk is all it takes.”

