UConn Sports
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Mora: UConn’s running game works best ‘by committee’

UConn coach Jim Mora says the running game will be the key to getting the UConn offense going.
By Joe Zone
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WFSB) - UConn Sophomore Victor Rosa was the top running back for the Huskies in Thursday’s loss to N.C. State.

Rosa rushed for 99 yards and two touchdowns during last Thursday’s game.

Seventy-one of the yards came during his explosive third quarter run.

Rosa did lead the team with nine carries, but he’s still part of a three-man rotation with Devontae Houston, who gained 24 yards on seven carries, and Brian Brewton who picked up 19 on three carries.

“If you look at good teams, the way they play, with a couple of running backs, hopefully three, this day and age, it’s hard for one runner to be the guy,” said UConn coach Jim Mora. “You used to want to have that, workhorse, whatever. I don’t think that’s the way it works anymore, especially with our guys: Two of our runners, not the biggest guys, and to ask them to go in there and take that pounding, I don’t know that that’s the best thing to do, so for us, committee works best.”

Mora said the running game will be the key to getting the UConn offense going, starting this week against Georgia State.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A United Airlines plane is pushed from the gate at George Bush Intercontinental Airport,...
United Airlines says the outage that held up departing flights was not a cybersecurity issue
Police say 14-year-old Harris Wolobah died the same day he participated in the social media...
Teen dies hours after taking part in viral ‘One Chip Challenge,’ police say
Furong "Betty" Li
Police look for missing UConn student
Four hospitalized following boat crash in Old Saybrook
Four hospitalized following boat crash in Old Saybrook
A group of children at a summer camp discovered human remains days ago along the Connecticut...
Officials identify human remains found by children at summer camp

Latest News

Jim Mora on tackling - WFSB
UConn’s coach expected team to tackle better in season opener
Jim Mora on tackling - WFSB
UConn’s coach expected team to tackle better in season opener
Jim Mora - WFSB
Mora: UConn's running game will be key
Brett Buckman - UCONN - WFSB
UConn’s new wide receiver thinks the team’s best offense is still to come