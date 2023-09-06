Mora: UConn’s running game works best ‘by committee’

(WFSB) - UConn Sophomore Victor Rosa was the top running back for the Huskies in Thursday’s loss to N.C. State.

Rosa rushed for 99 yards and two touchdowns during last Thursday’s game.

Seventy-one of the yards came during his explosive third quarter run.

Rosa did lead the team with nine carries, but he’s still part of a three-man rotation with Devontae Houston, who gained 24 yards on seven carries, and Brian Brewton who picked up 19 on three carries.

“If you look at good teams, the way they play, with a couple of running backs, hopefully three, this day and age, it’s hard for one runner to be the guy,” said UConn coach Jim Mora. “You used to want to have that, workhorse, whatever. I don’t think that’s the way it works anymore, especially with our guys: Two of our runners, not the biggest guys, and to ask them to go in there and take that pounding, I don’t know that that’s the best thing to do, so for us, committee works best.”

Mora said the running game will be the key to getting the UConn offense going, starting this week against Georgia State.

