Mother fights for bus stop change, argues walk to it is dangerous

Bus stop safety issue in Waterbury
By Audrey Russo
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - A Waterbury mom said she is fighting for her daughter’s safety.

Robyn Anufrijevas claims that her 7th grader’s new bus stop is dangerous.

She said her daughter walks on roads with no sidewalks to get the bus.

Anufrijevas is trying to get that changed, but she said she got pushback when she took the issue to the school’s transportation department.

A Channel 3 crew walked the route on Wednesday morning.

“If you walk at this pace, 10 to 12 minutes if you walk slower, about 15,” Anufrijevas said.

On a GPS it was not the longest trek, measuring about a quarter of a mile.

When there’s no sidewalks, however, cars can whiz by.

The microphone Channel 3 pinned on Anufrijavas’s daughter picked up the sounds of traffic flying beside her as she walked to her new bus stop.

“It’s quite treacherous as you can see, especially if it’s raining or snowing, there’s no sidewalks,” Anufrijevas said.

The Aces of Chase Magnet School student was picked up at the corner of Montoe and Chestnut Hill Avenue last year.

For this year, the bus stop changed to the entrance of Waterbury’s Bucks Hill Public Park.

“Anything can happen if somebody could come by and pick her up, or she could get hit by a car,” Anufrijevas said.

Anufrijevas she walks with her daughter every day, twice a day.

“Morning and afternoon,” she said.

She said when she reached out to Aces, or area cooperative educational services, they dismissed her safety concerns.

“She told me that they don’t do corner stops,” Anufrijevas said. “I could email her about transportation, but she wouldn’t be looking at it till Oct. 1 and she told me her answer would still probably be ‘no.’”

Channel 3 reached out to Aces’ transportation department and a representative sent a letter that went out to parents:

“During the first three weeks of school, the focus is placed on addressing new registrations, students who were not assigned bussing, and significant safety issues that do not require the creation of a new stop,” Aces said.

Channel 3 pressed them and asked what a parent like Anufrijevas, who requested a new stop due to safety issues, should do for the next three weeks.

It didn’t respond back.

“It is a big safety issue,” Anufrijevas said.

The problem was bad enough on a hot day like Wednesday. Anufrijevas said she was even more nervous for winter when it’s dark and the streets aren’t plowed.

“There’s no compassion,” she said. “Just ‘no, no, no, no.’”

